DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

