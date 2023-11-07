NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NiSource by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.