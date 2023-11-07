Head-To-Head Review: OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) & GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) and GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of GAIL (India) shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OPAL Fuels and GAIL (India)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $231.27 million 4.37 $11.32 million $0.72 8.15 GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A $226.38 0.04

Analyst Recommendations

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than GAIL (India). GAIL (India) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OPAL Fuels and GAIL (India), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 1 0 9 0 2.80 GAIL (India) 0 0 0 0 N/A

OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $13.65, indicating a potential upside of 132.54%. Given OPAL Fuels’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than GAIL (India).

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and GAIL (India)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels 10.96% -0.66% 0.90% GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats GAIL (India) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors. The company also markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, pentane, naphtha, mixed fuel oil, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and manufactures petrochemicals, such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene under the brand names of G-Lex and G-Lene. In addition, it generates wind and solar power. Further, the company engages in the chartering of LNG vessels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India.

