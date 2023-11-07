The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPA) Financial Comparison

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) and Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and Abri SPAC I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $290.48 million 2.17 $40.80 million $1.25 18.50 Abri SPAC I N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abri SPAC I.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Abri SPAC I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Hackett Group and Abri SPAC I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Abri SPAC I.

Volatility & Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abri SPAC I has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Abri SPAC I shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Abri SPAC I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Abri SPAC I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 12.73% 38.35% 17.86% Abri SPAC I N/A N/A -6.55%

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Abri SPAC I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conducts studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; business transformation practices; and oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. In addition, it offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

