Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
