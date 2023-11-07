Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.