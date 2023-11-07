COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

