COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, August 17th.
COMPASS Pathways Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
