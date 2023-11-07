Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.61.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NYSE:WMT opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.97. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

