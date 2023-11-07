ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CNOB
Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 72,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CNOB opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.33%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
