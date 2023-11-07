ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $43.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

