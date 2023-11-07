Brokerages Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Target Price at $65.00

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.
NASDAQ PCVX opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $54.97.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
