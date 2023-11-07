Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $535.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $535.00.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.1767 dividend. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.22%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

