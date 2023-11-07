Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

