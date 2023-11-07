Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

