Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.5 %
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
