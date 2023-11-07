Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) PT at $56.00

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Olin by 16.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its position in Olin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

