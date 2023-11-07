ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

