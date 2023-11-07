ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.88.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
