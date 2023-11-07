RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.53.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $232.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. Analysts forecast that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

