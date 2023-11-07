Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $206.66 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

