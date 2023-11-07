Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.12.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

