Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $111.77

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Polaris Trading Down 1.7 %

Polaris stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.53. Polaris has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

