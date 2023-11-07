Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 930

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 930 ($11.48).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 971 ($11.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,813.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 992.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 924.45. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 709.40 ($8.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,055 ($13.02).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

