BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

