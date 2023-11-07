Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $14.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.
BRDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bridge Investment Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.79. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Read More
