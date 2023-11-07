Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $14.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 45,059 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,317,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 78,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.79. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

