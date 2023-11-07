PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

