ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.09.
OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK
ONEOK Stock Performance
NYSE OKE opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.
