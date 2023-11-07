Analysts Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $238.96

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 125,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

