Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
