The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chemours by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

