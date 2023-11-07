First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

NYSE FAF opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 93.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

