NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

NXGPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,400 ($79.00) to GBX 6,700 ($82.71) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($85.42) to GBX 7,150 ($88.26) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($98.75) to GBX 8,100 ($99.99) in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NEXT Stock Performance

About NEXT

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

