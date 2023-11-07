Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.95.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

BTE stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.