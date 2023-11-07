BMO Capital Markets Increases Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$10.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

TSE:BDI opened at C$7.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a market cap of C$428.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.30.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

