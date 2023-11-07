BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
