BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.88.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$54.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.71. The company has a market cap of C$49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.