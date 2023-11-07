Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$99.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNQ. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$94.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

CNQ opened at C$91.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

