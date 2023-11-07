Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.81.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$54.00 and a 1 year high of C$82.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

