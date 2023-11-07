Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$64.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.81.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$55.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$54.00 and a 12-month high of C$82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

