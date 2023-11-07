ATB Capital Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.50.

Get Parkland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland Dividend Announcement

PKI opened at C$42.27 on Friday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.