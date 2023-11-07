Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTO. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.