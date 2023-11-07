Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Guggenheim

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Wayfair Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

W stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.20.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,295 shares of company stock worth $3,692,464 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wayfair by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

