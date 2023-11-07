Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.03.

TSE:CVE opened at C$25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$29.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

