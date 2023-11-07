Scotiabank Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$77.80.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$51.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.27 and a twelve month high of C$74.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

