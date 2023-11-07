Scotiabank Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$77.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.5 %
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.