ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Canada lowered ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.90.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

TSE ARX opened at C$22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

