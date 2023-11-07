Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$24.25

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$24.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.90.

ARC Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

TSE:ARX opened at C$22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

