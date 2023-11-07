ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ARX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.
In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
