Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Cut to C$121.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at C$132.91 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$115.00 and a one year high of C$161.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 553.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.29.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Trading Halts Explained
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.