Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Cut to C$121.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at C$132.91 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$115.00 and a one year high of C$161.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 553.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.29.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

