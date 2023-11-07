Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

TPX opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,024,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

