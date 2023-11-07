Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $79.02 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.92%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

