StockNews.com Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Titan International Stock Performance
Shares of TWI stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Titan International has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $784.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Insider Activity at Titan International
In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Titan International
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
