StockNews.com Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).
