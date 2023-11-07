StockNews.com Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Trading Down 2.7 %

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TRNO opened at $54.43 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.