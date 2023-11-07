Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.69.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.86 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

