BMO Capital Markets Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.63.

Shares of ERO opened at C$18.30 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$14.52 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.38.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

